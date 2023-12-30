Immoral Action, Israeli Soldiers Loot Gaza Residents’ Property

Gaza, MINA – Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said the Israeli occupation military deployed its soldiers in the Gaza Strip to carry out immoral actions against Palestinian civilians during raids on homes, such as theft of property and looting.

The independent organitation based in Geneva, Switzerland documented a series of cases of involvement of the Israeli occupation army in the systematic theft of Gaza residents’ property, such as gold, money, cell phones, and laptop.

According to testimonies collected by Euro-Med, the raids of the occupying army represent an approach based on collective revenge against the Palestinian people.

Euro-Med indicated preliminary estimates, based on documented testimony, that the massive looting of valuable property carried out by the Israeli army exceeds tens of millions of dollars.

Euro-Med calls for a comprehensive and impartial international investigation into serious violations against the residents of the Gaza Strip as well as the looting of property committed by Israeli army forces.

Since October 7 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued to carry out attacks non-stop air, sea and land in the Gaza Strip which caused dozens of Palestinian civilians to lose their lives.

At least 21,507 Palestinian civilians were martyred and 55,915 were injured in Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, according to data from local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has also led to the destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the displacement of nearly two million civilians amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)