A Car Attack in Jerusalem, 12 Israeli Soldiers Wounded

Jerusalem, MINA – A speeding car attack on the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday night crashed into a group of Israeli soldiers and left 12 of them seriously injured.

The Israeli army report said “the soldiers are seriously injured and immediately taken to hospital”. Ansamed Info reported.

Security forces are still trying to track down the attackers who escaped from the scene.

The Hamas statement said that the attack was a reaction to the peace plan proposed by US president Donald Trump for Israel and Palestine.

“Operations by resistance in Jerusalem continue,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

According to the statement, “That is a real response by our people to Trump’s destruction plan.”

Earlier Wednesday, Hamas had called for Palestinians to step up confrontations with their occupation and settlers.

“It’s only a matter of time, and not even much, before we catch the attacker. Terrorism will not defeat us. We will win, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said furiously. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)