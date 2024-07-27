Vice President of Indonesia Meets Southeast Asia International Preachers in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin has urged preachers in ASEAN countries to focus on preaching to strengthen the ummah so that Muslims do not become marginalized.

This was conveyed by Ma’ruf during a meeting with participants of the Southeast Asia International Preachers Conference at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

“To ensure that the Muslim ummah does not become weak or marginalized. We must not leave our ummah in a state of weakness. This is our duty in preaching,” he stated.

According to him, focusing on preaching to strengthen the Muslim ummah will help prevent them from being in a state of weakness or destitution.

Ma’ruf explained that one way to strengthen the ummah is by preventing them from acting and thinking outside the teachings of Allah SWT.

“How do we save the Muslim community from consuming non-halal food and engaging in transactions not in accordance with Sharia? How do we save them?” asked the Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) from 2015-2020.

Additionally, Ma’ruf urged preachers to focus on saving the ummah from division.

“Equally important is uniting the ummah. We can be divided due to external influences. There are those who cause division, create confusion, doubts about religious teachings, or lead to misguidance. This indeed must be addressed,” he emphasized.

As an example to address these issues, Ma’ruf mentioned that the priority for preaching in Indonesia is “santrinization” (training Muslims in a traditional educational setting).

He aims to guide the large Muslim population in Indonesia to have a stronger, yet moderate and tolerant understanding of religion.

“Training the ummah to be like santri (students of Islamic boarding schools) because many are still far from this,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)