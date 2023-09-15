Expanding Halal Products, Indonesian Vice President Visits China

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin together with Wury Ma’ruf Amin, left for the People’s Republic of China (PRC), to carry out a series of working visits on Thursday.

The plane carrying the Vice President and his limited entourage took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten to Fuzhou Changle International Airport, Fuzhou, Fujian, China at around 09.00 WIB.

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi, in a release before his departure, said that during his visit to the Bamboo Curtain country over the next few days the Vice President would visit the cities of Fuzhou, Nanning and Shanghai.

In Fuzhou, Fujian Province, the Vice President will carry out several work agendas, including meeting with the Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee/Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress, Zhou Zuyi. This was a meeting in response to Zhou Zuyi’s visit last May.

“The Vice President once received a group of leaders from the Chinese Communist Party for Fujian Province when he came to Jakarta. “So this time the Vice President will visit there as a kind of return visit,” said Masduki.

Apart from meeting with Zhou Zuyi, in Fuzhou the Vice President will also meet with Fujian entrepreneurs operating in the halal sector, such as marine food products, beverages and frozen food supply chain logistics.

“This is very important because Indonesia aspires to become the country that produces the largest number of halal goods in the world. So far, Indonesia has only been a user, later it will become a producer. “It is in this context that the Vice President met with halal entrepreneurs in Fujian Province,” he said.

In Nanning City, Guangxi Autonomous Region, the Vice President will make a courtesy call with PRC Premier Li Qiang and meet with the Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Lan Tianli. The Vice President will also attend the Opening of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and the 20th China-ASEAN Business Investment Summit at Osmanthus Hall, Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICEC).

“This is a gathering of entrepreneurs from both ASEAN and China to meet there. “This is a meeting which is also expected to produce many agreements between Chinese entrepreneurs and Indonesian entrepreneurs,” he said.

Not only will he be present, on this occasion the Vice President will also deliver a speech in front of delegates and businessmen from ASEAN countries and China.

“The substance of this speech is related to how ASEAN relations, especially Indonesia and China, relate to business,” explained Masduki.

After attending and delivering a speech at the opening of CAEXPO 2023, the Vice President will visit and inaugurate the opening of the City of Charms of Indonesia Pavilion in Pavilion B2 and the Indonesian Commodities Pavilion in Pavilion D15, NICEC. Premier Li Qiang is also planned to attend this event.

“There, our government is also actively going to hold a kind of expo, opening a pavilion. “So there is a kind of City of Charms Indonesia Pavilion, hopefully it will be successful there and the Vice President will attend and open the event at that pavilion,” he said.

Concluding the series of events in Nanning on Sunday afternoon, the Vice President will conduct joint interviews with PRC media, including People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group, China Daily, China News Service and CRI Online, Guangxi Daily, Guangxi Radio and Television, Nanning Daily, and Nanning Radio and Television.

Afterwards, the Vice President continued his journey to Shanghai to visit the Representative Office of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Food, Drug and Cosmetic Research Institute (LPPOM) in Shanghai Al Amin Co. Ltd, Kangxin Rd. Pudong, Shanghai. At this place, the Vice President will hold a meeting with LPPOM MUI officials and Shanghai Al Amin Co officials. Ltd.

In Shanghai, the Vice President is also scheduled to receive a courtesy visit from the Shanghai Regional Government and hold meetings with Shanghai entrepreneurs operating in the halal sector.

“The Vice President will also meet with entrepreneurs operating in the halal industry who have been actively collaborating with LPPOM MUI.

“Alhamdulillah, until now they are very active and news from LPPOM MUI friends is that the business volume is very large and is getting bigger,” he said.

According to Masduki, in a meeting with halal industry entrepreneurs in Shanghai, the Vice President will invite them not only to try and invest in China but also in Indonesia.

“The Vice President hopes that they will invest in Indonesia. “So that in this way the ideals as stated above, Indonesia as the largest halal country in the world, can be achieved,” he stressed.

Concluding his working visit to China, the Vice President is scheduled to attend a National Dialogue with the Indonesian diaspora in Shanghai. The Vice President is scheduled to return to his homeland on September 19 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)