Indonesia Protests Israeli Army in Controlling the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Surabaya, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin stated that the control of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza by the Israeli military was unethical.

“I don’t think it has any ethics, why was the hospital confiscated,” he said while at Surabaya State University (Unesa) on Saturday, as quoted from Suarasurabaya.

According to Ma’ruf Amin, hospitals should be allowed to focus on serving victims who need help due to war.

“Don’t become an army base, I think that is against the rules,” he said.

With this incident, he also emphasized that the government did not like this action and was protesting against this action.

“Because it’s a service facility for the community, I think,” he said.

Previously, the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C), Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, stated that Israeli Zionist troops are currently using the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as a shield so that they are not attacked by Palestinian fighters.

After the Indonesian Hospital was vacated and medical personnel and patients were forced to evacuate, the Israeli army occupied the hospital. They made it their base.

“The actions of the Israeli Zionist troops clearly contradict international law that hospitals must be safe places and must not be used as war zones,” said Sarbini at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Currently, Israeli forces have no safe haven in northern Gaza. So they use the RSI area as a shield. The fighters will definitely not attack and destroy the Indonesian Hospital building.

Even though Zionist troops were able to enter Gaza, they had difficulty subduing the fighters. A report stated that the Zionist army had lost a quarter of its troops due to deaths and injuries due to the resistance of the fighters.

“On November 6, Israel accused RSI of owning the tunnel and being a base for Hamas fighters. “But currently they are the ones who have made Indonesian Hospital their headquarters,” he said.

The condition is that Indonesian Hospital no longer has medical activities. The place is now completely controlled by the Israeli Zionist army and they are taking refuge in the RSI so that the fighters do not attack them.

MER-C also appealed to all international institutions and the Indonesian government to urge Israel to return RSI so that it functions as it originally did, namely as a place of treatment and a military-free zone. (T/RE1/P2)

