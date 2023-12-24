MER-C Sends Letter to WHO Regarding Urgent Appeal for the Protection and Reactivation of All Hospitals in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), an Indonesian NGO sent an open letter to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva, Switzerland.

The open letter which signed by

Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chairman of the Presidium MER-C Indonesia on Sunday, December 24, 2023 is regarding urgent appeal for the protection and reactivation of all hospitals in Gaza.

Dear Director-General of the World Health Organization,

I am writing to you in my capacity as the Chairman of the Presidium of MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee), an Indonesian NGO who conducted the construction of Indonesia Hospital located in Bayt Lahiya, Northern Gaza, Palestine, which was built from the generosity from the Indonesian people for the benefit of the Palestinian people.

It has come to our attention that many hospitals in Gaza have been surrounded, attacked, and worst of all, have been used as military bases by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as they did with Indonesia Hospital. We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these actions on the safety and humanitarian mission of these medical facilities.

MER-C Indonesia, on behalf of the Indonesian people, urges the World Health Organization to intervene and advocate for the protection of all hospitals along the Gaza Strip from being utilized as military installations. We believe that hospitals, especially in times of conflict, should remain safe zones, protected even during wartime, to carry out their noble duty of treating and saving the lives of war victims.

Furthermore, we kindly request the WHO’s immediate assistance in reactivating and ensuring the proper functioning of hospitals in Gaza, particularly Indonesia Hospital as a primary medical center in the northern Gaza Strip, contributing significantly to the medical services required in this conflict-ridden region.

We believe that the World Health Organization, with its power and noble mission to save lives and uphold humanitarian principles, can play a crucial role in safeguarding the sanctity of medical facilities and ensuring access to essential healthcare services for the affected population.

We appreciate your prompt attention and action to this matter and your commitment to promoting the well-being of communities in conflict zones. We look forward to your positive response and collaboration in protecting and reactivating Indonesia Hospital and other vital medical facilities in the Gaza Strip.

Thank you for your dedication to global health and humanitarian values. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)