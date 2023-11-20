MER-C: Israel’s Attack on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Framed Long Ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, said that the Israeli Zionist attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza had been framed long ago so that today the execution took place.

“The attack was framed long ago, namely with accusations that the Indonesian hospital was a Hamas nest,” said Sarbini Abdul Murad in an online press conference on Monday.

MER-C urges the UN Security Council to act immediately to stop Israeli attacks on Indonesian hospitals in particular and the people of Gaza in general.

MER-C volunteer Nur Ikhwan Abadi said that Israel attacked from the north, targeting the Indonesian Hospital building in the early hours of Monday around dawn time in Gaza.

Another Presidium, Faried Talib, stated that hospitals are not battlefields. Israel must respect international regulations on war.

MER-C asks the Indonesian people to pray for the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as for the three Indonesian volunteers who are currently still at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)