100 Patients to Evacuate from Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Health sources say around 100 patients will be evacuated on Tuesday at midnight from the Indonesian Hospital to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, South Gaza.

The evacuation will be carried out in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, after the Indonesian Hospital was the target of a bombing on Monday morning which resulted in at least 12 people being martyred and many injured.

According to this source as quoted by Wafa, there are still around 500 patients in Indonesian Hospital who will be evacuated to Nasser Hospital and various other hospitals.

Previously, it was reported that a number of residents were martyred and others were injured on Monday early morning, as a result of Israeli occupation artillery shooting at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that at least 12 people were martyred and dozens of others were injured, as a result of the occupation’s artillery directly targeting the hospital and its surroundings with bullets and missiles.

Occupation artillery bombed the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, causing massive destruction to the place, in addition to injuring two doctors while working.

Thousands of evacuees were inside the hospital, including media workers, doctors and staff as well as three volunteers from Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)