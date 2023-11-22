Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ensures Indonesian Citizens at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza Are Not Arrested by Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensures that Indonesian citizens (WNI) who volunteer at the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Gaza are in good condition and are not arrested by the Israeli occupation forces.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal said that initially the news about Indonesian citizens being detained by Israel was obtained from journalists in Gaza. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs then contacted MER-C to verify the news.

“We first obtained this information from Palestine Today journalists in Gaza who informed MER-C, but we have verified it directly with the source in Gaza,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal in a video sent to journalists on Wednesday.

Iqbal confirmed that all Indonesian citizens were still in the Indonesian Hospital and preparing to evacuate to South Gaza.

“So there were no arrests of Indonesian citizens by the IDF in Gaza,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)