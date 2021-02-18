Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Received Injection of COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin urged the community, especially the elderly (elderly) to not hesitate to vaccinate as a joint effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He conveyed this after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Vice President’s Official Residence, Jakarta.

“Alhamdulillah, I was vaccinated. No pain, no dizziness, just ordinary. Therefore, I invite all those who are old enough to vaccinate. God willing, this will not have any effect, ”he said.

Previously, the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac, which was used in the COVID-19 vaccination in Indonesia, had obtained an emergency use authorization for the age group 60 years and over. The permit was granted by the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) on February 5.

The Vice President conveyed that to achieve communal immunity or herd immunity, vaccinations are needed for 70 percent of the total population of Indonesia. For this reason, before reaching herd immunity, vaccination is still an obligation for the entire community.

“Guarding against disease is mandatory. That is fardu kifayah, meaning that if it has not been achieved (communal immunity), he has not lost his obligations, ”he explained.

Therefore, the Vice President hopes that the public can support the implementation of vaccination as the Government’s effort to make Indonesia free from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of that, I invite all to work together so that we are immune to COVID-19. God willing, our nation will be safe and free from the dangers of COVID-19, “he hoped. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)