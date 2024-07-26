Israeli Airstrikes Attack Palestinian Homes, People Gathering in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 more Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, according to the Civil Defense, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

It said in a statement that six Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes on two homes; one in the Zawayda town in the central Gaza Strip, and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis.

In another statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of people in the Al-Kateeba area in Khan Younis.

A third statement noted that an Israeli raid on a gathering in western Gaza City left two people killed and others injured.

A number of people were reported injured in an Israeli shelling of a home in the western area of ​​the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Civil Defense.

Israel continues its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7 2023. Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

