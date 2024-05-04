Select Language

Latest
-366 min. agoUniversity College London Students Set Up Encampmeng in Solidarity with Gaza
-365 min. agoStudents in Princeton University Begin Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinian
-17 min. agoDeath Toll of Israeli on Gaza Surges to 34,622
-6 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians Children and Women
10 min. agoIsraeli Invasion of Rafah Could Lead to a Bloodbath: WHO
Europe

University College London Students Set Up Encampmeng in Solidarity with Gaza

University College London in Solidarity with Gaza (photo: The Independent)

London, MINA – Joining several other as university campuses across the Western world, University College London (UCL) students also set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Roughly a dozen tents have been pitched outside the main building in Bloomsbury, where entry has been restricted as only students are allowed to enter the campus.

The action by students at UCL is meant to call on their school’s administration to divest from Israeli “war crimes” in Gaza with a pledge to rebuild universities in Gaza.

Meanwhile, students were told on Friday that ID checks would be in place at the gate of the campus.

Also Read:  World Bank Approves $8 Million to Reform and Modernize Palestinian Public Financial Management System

The email, seen by Anadolu, said that while the university must be a place that can accommodate lawful protest by staff and students and remain open to the community, “we are aware that there are external individuals and organisations who are seeking to exploit the university’s duty to allow freedom of expression.”

“We cannot allow something that causes significant disruption to the running of the university and interferes with our primary purpose as a place of learning and research,” read the email.

Waddah Alshammari, a Saudi national who came to London from Liverpool to support the protest, was one of those not allowed to join the encampment.

Also Read:  Students in Paris University Protest against Israeli Attacks in Gaza

Speaking to Anadolu outside campus, he expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their supporters.

“While the university is shutting down the doors, they’re not allowing anybody to attend and therefore, we are here waiting and showing support,” he explained.

“We demand power to the people. So, this is not a democracy,” said Alshammari, adding: “They (Gazans) are dying every day, they’re being starved and we need to do something about it.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news