European and Asian Universities Join in Solidarity Action with Palestine

Illustration: Demonstration by Columbia University students in New York, against Israel's war in Gaza, October 25 2023. (Photo: Erick Berlanga / Columbia Daily Spectator)

Washington, MINA – Universities in Europe and Asia have joined the student movement sparked by American and Western universities as a form of solidarity with Palestine.

In the Netherlands, students at the University of Amsterdam set up a camp on campus in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been the target of Israel’s devastating seven-month war, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

Students urged the University administration to sever its ties with Israeli-affiliated institutions.

In Spain, demonstrations of solidarity with Palestine spread across universities in the Basque region, Navarre, Aragon, Andalusia, and Catalonia. Students at the Universities of the Basque Country and Navarre announced the protests would continue indefinitely by setting up camps, as happened in Valencia.

In France, Paris 8 University students demonstrated in support of Gaza and condemned Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. Students shouted slogans: “Freedom for Palestine”, “Stop the genocide” and “Long live Palestine”.

In Bangladesh, students from various universities held demonstrations in support of Palestine, demanding “an end to the genocide in Gaza”. Students waved Palestinian flags and shouted slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide”.

In Indonesia, all Muhammadiyah universities and colleges (172 institutions) held a simultaneous action to defend Palestine on May 7, after previously on May 3 the University of Indonesia held a Palestine Solidarity Camp on campus.

On April 18, students and academics who reject the war in Gaza began staging a sit-in on the campus of Columbia University in New York, demanding that the University administration end its academic collaboration with Israeli universities and withdraw its investments in companies that support the Israeli occupation of the territory. Palestine.

With police intervention and the arrest of dozens of protesters, anger spread to include universities in other countries such as France, England, Germany, Canada, India and Indonesia who all held demonstrations and demanded an end to the war in Gaza as well as a boycott of companies supplying weapons to Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)