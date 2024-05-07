Solidarity Action with Palestine Held In 172 Muhammadiyah Universities 

Solidarity Action with Palestine was held at the Muhammadiyah University of Surakarta (UMS), Tuesday (7/5/2024). (Photo: UMS)

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 172 Muhammadiyah campuses throughout Indonesia simultaneously expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people through the Solidarity Action with Palestine on Tuesday.

The action was initiated by the PTMA Chancellor’s Forum (Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah Universities) where ten position statements (Dasa Sila Defending Palestine) were read and speeches from professors, lecturers and students.

For campuses in the Western Indonesia time zone, the statement of action was delivered at 10.00 WIB.

Then, campuses in the Central Indonesian time zone held a similar action at 11.00 WIT, while campuses in the Eastern Indonesian time zone delivered their statement at 12.00 WITA.

Apart from their stance, several lecturers and students also gave speeches to emphasize their solidarity and concern about the situation in Palestine.

The General Secretary of the PTMA Chancellor’s Forum, Ma’mun Murod Al-Barbasy, emphasized that this action was part of a universal humanitarian response to Israel’s cruel actions against Palestine.

“By involving all 172 Muhammadiyah campuses in Indonesia, it is hoped that this humanitarian message can spread widely and inspire further action to fight for human rights and resolve conflicts peacefully,” he said.

Ma’mun hopes that this solidarity action will have a positive impact in voicing support for the Palestinian people and strengthening awareness of the importance of peace and justice at the local and global levels.

Apart from that, this action is also an expression of concern regarding the lack of response from universities in Indonesia to the war crimes committed by Israel against Palestine.

According to Ma’mun, an attitude of solidarity has been shown by universities abroad, and this indicates that the international academic community has spoken out against the atrocities occurring in Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)