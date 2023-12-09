Select Language

Al-Qassam: 79 Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed in 72 Hours

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades announced Thursday that its fighters had destroyed all or part of 79 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City during a 72-hour period.

“Our fighters had set a trap at the tunnel entrance in the Sheikh Radwan area, and as soon as Israeli troops advanced there, the tunnel was blown up. “As a result, members of the Israeli forces were killed and injured,” the Brigade said in a statement on Telegram. This is quoted from MEMO.

In a separate statement, the Brigade said resistance fighters succeeded in killing two soldiers in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and two other soldiers, with locally made rifles in the northeastern town of Khan Yunis.

“Our fighters clashed with an infantry unit consisting of six soldiers, killing and wounding them, and confiscated robots in their possession and targeted two tanks, east of the town of Khan Yunis,” Al-Qassam said.

Resistance fighters also targeted an infantry unit of 15 soldiers, killing and wounding many of them, east of the town of Khan Yunis.

The fighters targeted military bulldozers, Merkava tanks and military excavators east of the town of Khan Yunis and bombed groups of soldiers penetrating the north and east axis of the town.

In the northern Gaza valley, the Brigades said they had targeted the Israeli command room in the southern axis of Gaza City with short-range 114mm rockets.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip since a temporary ceasefire ended on December 1.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant acknowledged on Tuesday that the army had paid a “very heavy price” since the war in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

