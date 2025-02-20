170,000 Israeli Soldiers Seek Psychological Treatment

Tel Aviv, MINA – Over 170,000 reserve soldiers in the Israeli military have reportedly sought psychological treatment after months of military service in which they were involved in committing humanitarian crimes and genocide in Gaza.

This information was revealed by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in a recent report.

The report states that these soldiers signed up for a new program launched by the Israeli Ministry of Security about one and a half months ago.

The program aims to provide psychological support to reserve soldiers struggling with emotional distress after their involvement in killing innocent Palestinian civilians.

The high demand for this program suggests that many soldiers are dealing with significant emotional impacts after completing their missions. This highlights a growing need for better mental health support within the Israeli military.

Experts point out that the ongoing pressures of the conflict in Palestine, combined with the intense nature of military duties, are key factors driving the increased need for psychological support among soldiers.

In response to the high demand, the Israeli Ministry of Security is reportedly expanding these services. However, some have raised concerns about whether the program can effectively address the deep-rooted issues many soldiers are facing.

This situation reflects the broader challenges the Israeli military is facing in ensuring the mental well-being of its personnel as tensions continue to rise in the region. [ ]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)