Israel Withdraws Troops from North Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli troops have reportedly almost completely completed their withdrawal from Gaza, especially in the Northern Governorate area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Local reports reported by Al Mayadeen said that Israeli troops only remained in two areas. The two areas are al-Tawam and al-Makousi Towers, which stretch from the north of the Gaza Strip to Gaza City.

“The area is an important supply and withdrawal route for the Israeli occupation forces,” the source told Al Mayadeen on Sunday.

The source also revealed that Israeli troops did not withdraw from Road 10, which cuts between Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian fighters in Gaza are reported to regularly continue to fight against Israeli occupation forces in the northern region and Gaza.

“These pressures prevented the Israeli occupation forces from establishing safe positions, prompting them to retreat towards “Netzarim”,” the Al Mayadeen report said.

The source indicated that the areas of al-Bureij, al-Nuseirat, al-Maghazi, al-Mughraqa, and Juhr al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip were the locations of fighting accompanied by intense Israeli artillery shelling.

The source also said that the Khan Younis area was the arena of the fiercest confrontation, especially in the central region, where Israel’s progress was still very slow.

“To the east of Khan Younis, near the separation wall with the occupied territories, in the towns of Khuzaa, Aabsan, and Bani Suhaila, the occupying forces have not been able to make any progress due to military operations of the Resistance militia,” the report said.

In the southernmost area of ​​Rafah, “air bombardment occurred periodically without ground attacks, and air attacks continued throughout the sector but at low intensity.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)