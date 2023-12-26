Israeli Occupation Admits 27 Its Soldiers Injured in Gaza during 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army admitted that a new number of its forces were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip in the last twenty-four hours, Quds Press reports.

According to Hebrew media on Monday, the army announced that twenty-seven soldiers were injured during violent clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Israeli occupation army spokesman admitted, at dawn on Monday, that two soldiers were killed and a third was seriously injured during battles with the resistance in the northern Gaza Strip.

The army statement indicated that another soldier from the Nahal Brigade was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, the occupation army announced the killing of ten officers and soldiers in the ground battles taking place in the Gaza Strip.

This brings the number of Israeli soldiers and officers declared killed in resistance operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7 to 489 dead, including 162 dead since the start of the ground aggression.

The military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida, revealed yesterday, Sunday, that “the Al-Qassam mujahideen were able, during the past four days, to completely or partially destroy 35 vehicles.”

Abu Ubaida said via Telegram, “Our mujahideen confirmed the killing of 48 Zionist soldiers, and the wounding of dozens with varying injuries.”

For the eightieth day in a row, the Israeli occupation, with American and European support, continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The aggression led to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, and the death of 20,424 Palestinians, in addition to the injury of 54,036 others, according to Palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

