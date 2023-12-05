Select Language

Palestinian Fighters Kill 10 Israeli Soldiers in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, said it killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the soldiers were killed by its fighters at “point-blank range” in eastern Khan Younis.

The group said fighters also struck three Israeli tanks, two personnel carriers and three military bulldozers with anti-armor shells east and north of Khan Younis.

There was no comment from the Israeli army.

Israel resumed air and ground attacks Friday on the Gaza Strip after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured since Israel launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Gaza’s health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

