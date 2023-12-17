Hamas Suspects Israel Employing Mercenaries

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of Hamas Palestine, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reported suspicions that the Israeli occupation military employed mercenaries in its aggression in the Gaza Strip, the Brigade’s spokesman, Abu Ubaida announced on Friday.

In detail, Abu Ubaida stressed that the death toll reported by Brigade fighters far exceeds the number acknowledged by the Israeli occupation forces. Al Mayadeen reports.

He added that the casualties reported by al-Qassam fighters did not include the crew and commanders of Israeli armored vehicles targeted by Resistance factions in the Gaza Strip.

Other Palestinian Resistance factions, including the al-Quds Brigades, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and Abu Ali Moustapha Brigades have also reported several confirmed killings, among enemy lines in the Gaza Strip, in recent days.

The spokesman said the Israeli military was “devastated”. He emphasized that the al-Qassam Brigades were still ready to carry out their duties against the Israeli occupation.

He also confirmed that the Brigade destroyed more than 100 Israeli armored vehicles in the last five days. Its fighters detonated explosive devices that had been installed in advance in buildings that Israeli troops were using for shelter during the confrontation.

Abu Ubaida pointed to the United States’ leading role in providing the Israeli occupation with necessary military support, through military air bridges.

He then addressed the general Palestinian public, reiterating the need to revolt against the Israeli occupation and use all possible means of resistance in the West Bank.

Abu Ubaida also conveyed a message to free people in Arabia and Muslims, as well as their fighters, to step up their actions in the face of the Israeli occupation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)