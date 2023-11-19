Abu Ubaida: In One Day, Fighters Destroy 17 Israeli Military Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – Spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida announced on Saturday that since morning Al-Qassam fighters have destroyed 17 Zionist military vehicles.

Fighters destroyed dozens of war vehicles in northwest and south Gaza.

The fighters ambushed occupying troops on foot and detonated ammunition in enemy vehicles.

“Our fighters have destroyed 17 enemy vehicles and exploded the ammunition they contained,” said the announcement quoted by Quds Press.

Abu Ubaida also announced the loss of contact with a number of groups tasked with protecting prisoners of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

“The fate of the captives is still unknown after losing contact,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)