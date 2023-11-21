Palestinian Fighters Destroy 60 Israeli Military Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – Spokesperson for Al-Qassam, the military wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Ubaida confirmed the destruction of 60 military vehicles belonging to the occupying army over the last three days, including 10 troop carriers.

In his recorded speech on Monday, quoted by Quds Press, Abu Ubaida said that fierce clashes with the enemy were taking place in several areas of the Gaza Strip, aggression would be defeated and the spirit of the fighters could not be broken.

He pointed out that Al-Qassam fighters carried out a number of special operations against the enemy and killed and injured a number of soldiers, and fighters heard the screams of frightened enemy soldiers calling for help.

It added that its fighters targeted a troop transport vehicle in the Al-Tawam neighborhood and immediately attacked it. Three soldiers got out of his vehicle and took him out with anti-personnel missiles.

It is believed that the enemy bombed his troops on the ground and thought a number of his soldiers had been captured. The aim of the occupation in this war was to destroy and kill civilians.

Abu Ubaida also said that the fear faced by the enemy in carrying out their crimes was an indication of a lack of confidence in victory. (T/RE1/P2)

