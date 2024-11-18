Palestinian Resistances on Gaza Target Seven Israeli Military Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported that they targeted seven Israeli military vehicles in the Jabalia camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

The video clip that aired begins with one of the Al-Qassam fighters saying, “Although I am wounded, I carry explosives and head towards the enemy, Inshallah towards its tanks.” Quds Press reported on Sunday.

The clip was then responded to by another fighter, saying, “May Allah honor you and grant you success, Inshallah.”

The fighter, whose identity was concealed, continued, “We will say, as our Sheikh said, place my neck on the knife and burn my ribs. You will not be able to surround my mind for an hour, nor remove my faith and the light of my conviction. That light is in my heart and my heart is in my hand. My Lord is my helper, and my helper is my Lord. I will live holding fast to my faith, and I will die with a smile.”

The scene then shows an Al-Qassam fighter seeing a Merkava tank on Al-Ajarma Street in the camp and placing a guerrilla action bomb on it from zero distance before quickly retreating and detonating it.

The scene also includes the targeting of a D9 bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 rounds at the same location after the tank was blown up. Despite the thick smoke, the scene shows a direct hit on the bulldozer.

The footage shows two bulldozers being targeted, one on Al-Sikka Street with Al-Yassin rounds, and the second targeted at night near the Shadia Abu Ghazaleh school in the camp and struck directly.

The scene ends with a display of a seized MAG machine gun after one of the tanks was targeted, and the Qassam fighter mounted it and eliminated its crew. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)