Al-Qassam Releases Video of Attack on Zionist Vehicle Convoy

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, published a video of an attack on a convoy of Israeli occupation army vehicles east of Rafah city, southern Gaza on Wednesday.

The action shows the targeting of Zionist vehicles coming from the Rafah crossing, eastward to the Tannour area, using anti-armor bullets and Al-Yassin 105 rockets.” Quds Press reported.

Before the action, Al-Qassam fighters monitored the movement of the Zionist vehicle forces, until they approached the ambush area.

The fighters successfully targeted the Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 rockets.

Two D9 occupation army bulldozers were also targeted by two Al-Yassin 105 rockets in the ambush area.

The video also documents an occupation army plane landing in the ambush area to evacuate the dead and wounded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)