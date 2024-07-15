Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Three more Israeli Tanks

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters recently succeeded in destroying several Israeli military vehicles that entered a trap designed in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, as quoted by MEMO, Monday, its fighters managed to trap a convoy of tanks into a tight ambush and destroyed three Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 rounds near Abu Dhar Al- Ghafari Mosque east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Armed clashes are still ongoing after the destruction of the tanks,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Mawasi neighborhood in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the bombing killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 289 others.

Rescue operations are still underway in an effort to recover victims in Al-Mawasi, an area filled with Palestinian refugees who moved there after the army declared it a humanitarian zone.

Israeli media claimed that the attack was aimed at Mohammed Deif, commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, but neither the Israeli authorities nor Hamas’ military wing issued an official statement, denying the claim. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)