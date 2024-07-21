Al-Qassam Brigades Blow up Tunnel after Luring Number of Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement blew up a tunnel after luring a number of Israeli soldiers inside, leaving them dead and wounded.

As quoted from Palestine Chronicle on Sunday, the tunnel operation was carried out in Tal Al-Sultan, which has been a major platform of Israeli attacks and Palestinian resistance west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters lured a Zionist infantry force to a tunnel entrance that was previously rigged, and blew it up on the members of the force, leaving them dead and wounded, in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the south Strips,” said Al-Qassam in statements were communicated via their Telegram channels.

Meanwhile, in a complex operation in the vicinity of Haroun Mosque, south of George Street, east of Rafah, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell.

Immediately after the rescue force advanced to the place, another vehicle and a group of soldiers were targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a Ra’adiya explosive device, leaving them all killed or injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)