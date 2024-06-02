Al-Fatah Boarding School Perform Theatrical of Palestinian Struggle against Israeli Colonialism

Students of Al-Fatah Lampung Boarding School perfomed a theatrical of Palestinian Struggle against Israeli colonialism at the Adipura Monument, Bandar Lampung on Saturday (1/6/2024). (Photo: Iwan/MINA)

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Students of the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Madrasah Al-Fatah Muhajirun, Natar, South Lampung performed a theatrical performance of the struggle of Palestinians against Israeli colonialism in the Lampung Solidarity Action with Palestine at Tugu Adipura, Bandar Lampung on Saturday.

The theatrical theme is about the beginning of the Zionists’ arrival in Palestine until the genocide occurred. This aims to convey a message regarding the propaganda that is taking place in Palestine.

The action, which was held to coincide with the birthday of Pancasila, June 1 2024, began with a long march and several speeches were delivered from various organizations, mass organizations and communities that took part in the action.

Hundreds of Al-Fatah Lampung students filled the grounds of the Elephant Roundabout, joining tens of thousands of people who attended from various regions in Lampung province.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 80,000 injured, most of the victims are women and children since Israeli military aggression in Gaza on October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)