Students of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Rise Funds for Rohingya

Cikampek, MINA – Students of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in West Cikampek Sukamulya village on Friday morning raised funds for Rohingya Refugees, coordinated by Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) Cikampek region.

“This fundraising is a form of caring for Rohingya Muslims who were stranded in Aceh a few weeks ago,” said Fajar Hajadi, Coordinator of the Cikampek Fundraising Field.

“The initial fundraising was carried out at the Villa Indah Permata Housing Complex RT 01 to RT 04 RW.13 Kampung Sukamulya had collected around 1,900,000 million rupiahs within one hour,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the residents of Villa Indah Permata Housing, for giving donations to Rohingya Muslims amid the economic crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If the fundraising has been declared sufficient, it will be channeled through the Central UAR Account in Cullinan Bogor,” said Fajar.

He continued the assistance collected and later handed over directly to the Rohingya refugees and can help and ease the burden of the refugees.

Fajar hopes that the financial assistance provided will hopefully help ease the burden on Rohingya Muslims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)