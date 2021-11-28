Al-Aqsa Mosque Miniature Contest at Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Lampung Bureau sharpens the creativity of students by holding a Miniature Making Contest of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as one of a series of activities for the 2021 International Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) on Saturday.

The event was held at the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

The contestants are Al-Fatah students starting from the Madrasah Tsanawiyah (MTs) and Madrasah Aliyah (MA) Al-Muhajirun levels, as well as other Al-Fatah branches.

The person in charge of the Miniature competition, Hendra said that although not a small amount of capital was spent, the students were still enthusiastic about producing the best work.

“However, the result is the end of the effort, the main thing is their goal of making works, namely getting to know Al-Aqsa,” he said.

Following up on this, the Chief Executive of the 2021 PSP Idris Nursalam Al Muhajiri said the five best Al-Aqsa miniature works will be displayed at the AWG Expo

“There are about 20 miniature mosques that have been collected from each class, the best five will be displayed at the Expo and then saved for other events,” said Idris.

He also hoped that the goal of each competition, which is to foster love and concern for Palestine, especially Al-Aqsa, would be well conveyed.

“In the future, we will prepare new competitions that hone creativity and introduce more about Al-Aqsa,” he said.

Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) is an annual event initiated by AWG in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

This time, the AWG raised the theme “Move in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine.” The event has been held since 22-29 November 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)