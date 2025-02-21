Portion of Sha’ban Bazaar Proceeds to Support Gaza Maternity and Children’s Hospital

Cileungsi, MINA— A portion of the proceeds from stall rentals at the Sha’ban Bazaar in Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, will be donated to support the construction of the Maternity and Children’s Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza. This initiative is spearheaded by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center Indonesia.

Committee Chairman Taufiqurrahman announced the initiative during the opening ceremony of the Sha’ban Bazaar at Masjid At-Taqwa on Friday.

“This year’s event is special, as a portion of the bazaar profits will be allocated to support the RSIA construction in Gaza,” he stated.

The Sha’ban Bazaar runs from February 21 to 23, 2025, featuring 47 stalls for vendors, nearly all of which have been booked.

“We have set up 47 stalls behind STAI Al-Fatah, and alhamdulillah, almost all are occupied,” said Taufiq.

He also highlighted the economic significance of the event, noting that in previous years, the bazaar generated a financial turnover exceeding IDR 1 billion.

“In past years, this bazaar recorded an economic turnover of more than IDR 1 billion,” he added.

Beyond its spiritual and social value, the event also provides economic opportunities for the local community.

The Sha’ban Bazaar is part of the Sha’ban Festival and Tabligh Akbar series, featuring various stalls offering food, clothing, and books.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

