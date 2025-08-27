Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that anyone who defends the religion of Allah will be counted among the Hizbullah (the party of Allah) who are promised victory.

He conveyed this message during his sermon welcoming the Global Sumud Flotilla delegation at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Tuesday.

Yakhsyallah explained that the Quran and hadith describe the characteristics of Hizbullah as those who are pious, pure-hearted, humble, and play a significant role in society, even if they are not widely recognized.

“If they are absent, no one feels the loss. If they are present, no one calls them. Yet their role is deeply felt by society,” he said.

He added that another characteristic of Hizbullah is being consistently pious wherever they are, treating everyone with kindness, and understanding the character of the Jews without imitating their negative traits.

The arrival of the Global Sumud Flotilla delegation in Indonesia is part of international support for the struggle of the Palestinian people, who continue to face blockade and Israeli aggression.

Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School was chosen as one of the welcoming points for its consistent commitment to education, da’wah, and solidarity for Palestine. []

