1,000 Climbers Expedition Successfully Raises Palestinian Flag on Mount Raung Summit

Banyuwangi, MINA – As part of the 2025 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP), an expedition titled 1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine successfully raised the Palestinian flag at the summit of Mount Raung in East Java, which stands 3,344 meters above sea level, on Saturday.

A total of 16 climbers participating in the official expedition team reached the summit in the morning and held a symbolic ceremony to raise both the Indonesian and Palestinian flags, accompanied by the reading of the Commitment Letter for Palestine. The act was carried out as a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people who continue to face military aggression and a prolonged blockade in the Gaza Strip.

“Praise be to God, the mandate to raise the Palestinian flag together with 1,000 climbers has been successfully carried out at the summit of Mount Raung,” said Hayatdin, Head of the Expedition.

“We dedicate this climb to the martyrs and the people of Palestine who continue to fight to defend their homeland,” he added.

The expedition is part of the BSP 2025 program initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an organization focused on supporting Palestinian independence and the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It symbolizes perseverance, struggle, and unity in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Nur Hadis, Chair of BSP 2025, explained that the climb carries both spiritual and symbolic meaning.

“Climbing a mountain means aiming for the peak with steps taken from the ground. The same applies to the struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine. The goal is independence, but the steps are real actions: prayer, advocacy, and consistent support,” she said.

Mount Raung is one of 32 mountains in Indonesia climbed simultaneously as part of this nationwide expedition. At each summit, climbers read a declaration of solidarity, sang the national anthem Indonesia Raya, and raised both the Indonesian and Palestinian flags side by side as symbols of unity and shared humanity.

Muhammad Musa, program initiator from Salam Aid, emphasized that this activity is more than an outdoor adventure. It serves as a means of education and reflection.

“Climbing a mountain is a form of humanitarian education. It is how we carry the voice of struggle through our hobbies and peaceful actions. When we face risks on the mountain, we are reminded that what the Palestinian people endure is far more difficult and painful,” he said.

The 1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine expedition is one of the flagship events of BSP 2025, held throughout November by AWG and various humanitarian partners in Indonesia.

The program aims to mobilize public support for the construction of the Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza, humanitarian donation campaigns, and public education on the importance of global solidarity for Palestine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)