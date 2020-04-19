Al-Aqsa Mosque Doesn’t Hold Tarawih Prayers

Jerusalem, MINA – The Board of Trustees of Islamic Sites in Jerusalem decided Al-Aqsa Mosque does not hold tarawih prayers in congregation during Ramadan to stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“This sad closing is in line with the fatwa of the ulema and and medical advice,” the announcement said. Thus quoted from JNS local media on Monday, April 20.

It extended with the postponement of congregational prayers, which took effect on March 23.

“Muslims should offer prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan, to maintain their security,” he continued.

Tens of thousands of Muslims usually visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque every day during the month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)