Select Language

Latest
-15 min. agoIsrael Allows Jewish Extremists to Open A Cafetaria at Ibrahimi Mosque
12 min. agoAl-Aqsa Mosque Director Calls on Residents to Intensify Their Presence
6 hours agoPalestinian Factions Agree to Call on People Against Israel
10 hours agoEU Allocate €35,000 to Rescue Rohingya in Indonesia
10 hours agoA Number of Posts Established to Flood Victims in North Luwu
Slideshow

Al-Aqsa Mosque Director Calls on Residents to Intensify Their Presence

Jerusalem, MINA – The Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, called on residents to intensify their presence at the Mosque, while maintaining public health protocols.

Shaykh Al-Kiswani’s call was in response to the provocative campaign of Jewish settlers to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of Eid al-Adha. Palinfo reported on Wednesday, July 15.

Al-Kiswani points out that the Waqf Board does not recognize the colonial court, and Al-Rahmah Gate which is an integral part of Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain open to worshipers.

Al-Kiswani explained the Gate of Al-Rahmah had been closed for 14 years by the occupation with weak claims. The occupation tried to divide it, until it finally emptied it from the worshipers.

Last week, the occupation court in Jerusalem issued a decision to close the Al-Rahma Gate. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news