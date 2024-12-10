Advancing into Syrian Territory, Israel Violate 1974 Agreement

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Tuesday Israel for violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by advancing into Syrian territory.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by entering the Israel-Syria zone and its continuing advance into Syrian territory,” the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Highlighting the critical timing of the incident, the ministry added: “In this sensitive period, when there is a possibility of achieving the peace and stability that the Syrian people have been longing for many years, Israel is once again displaying its occupier mentality.”

The 1974 agreement, brokered to maintain a cease-fire following the Yom Kippur War, was designed to create a buffer zone between Israeli and Syrian forces.

Türkiye’s denunciation came amid heightened tensions in the region, with concerns that the move could undermine efforts for lasting peace and stability in war-torn Syria. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)