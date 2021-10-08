Activist Says: 60 percent of Palestine Refugees in Lebanon Now Unemployed

Beirut, MINA – The economic crisis in Lebanon and the accompanying developments at the humanitarian levels in addition to the COVID-19 crisis have had a negative impact on the lives of Palestinian refugees in the country, a member of the Palestinian Movement in the Nahr Al-Bared camp has said, MEMO reported.

In an interview with APA news agency, Wissam Muhammad said all of Lebanon, including the Palestinian refugee camps have witnessed a sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities, in addition to the high prices of medicines and transportation.

Palestinian refugee cannot meet their needs on salaries that amount to 50,000 lira ($32) or a little more a day.

He explained that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) has not fulfilled its duty to the Palestinian camps since the coronavirus pandemic started. Calling on it to support the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

The unemployment rate in the Palestinian camps reached 60 per cent, he added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)