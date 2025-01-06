Abu Safiya Seen in Israeli Sde Teiman Prison

Gaza, MINA – The Director General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Barash, stated that the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, was seen in Sde Teiman Prison, with clear signs of beating and torture on his body. The Israeli occupation initially denied his capture but later admitted to it. Palestinian Information Center reported on Sunday.

Abu Safiya was arrested on December 27 when Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which had been bombed after nearly three months of blockade in northern Gaza.

All medical staff, patients, and their relatives were taken out of the hospital at gunpoint, forced to undress until they were only wearing undergarments, and moved to an unknown location.

The last photo of Abu Safiya showed him walking alone toward a row of Israeli tanks gathered outside the facility.

Calls for Israel to release Abu Safiya are intensifying, with the World Health Organization (WHO) expressing shock over the raid and MedGlobal, a humanitarian NGO providing healthcare services in disaster areas, demanding his immediate release. (T/RE1/P2)

