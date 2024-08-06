A Rocket from Lebanon Hits Home in Northern Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a home in the settlement of Avivim in northern Israel, local media reported on Tuesday as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli Channel 12 said an anti-tank rocket was fired at the Avivim settlement that landed in a home’s yard, but didn’t cause any casualties.

The Hezbollah group confirmed the incident, stressing that its fighters targeted a building used by the Israeli army in Avivim settlement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that its fighter jets intercepted an aerial object coming from Lebanon.

Tensions have escalated between Hezbollah and Israel since Tel Aviv assassinated senior military commander Fouad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs on July 30.

Fears have grown over a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed nearly 40,000 people since last October following an attack by Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)