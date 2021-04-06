A Palestinian Released after 35 Years of Imprisonment

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli authorities on Monday released a Palestinian, Rushdi Abu Mokh, 58, after serving a 35-year prison term, Anadolu Agency reported.

Abu Mokh, who is from the town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, had been detained since 1986, along with three of his colleagues, on charges of joining a rebel group that is part of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The group is accused of masterminding the kidnapping of an Israeli soldier and trying to move him outside the Palestinian territories to serve as a bargaining chip in a prisoner exchange with Israel.

Abu Mokh was later sentenced to life in prison by an Israeli court before being reduced to 35 years.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israel has refused to release Abu Mokh and his colleagues in a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian resistance groups.

Israel is still holding 25 Palestinians, who were detained before the Oslo Accords.

Meanwhile, according to Palestinian data, there are 4,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 39 women and 155 children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)