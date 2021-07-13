A Palestinian Mother in Israeli Prison Wants to Attend Her Daughter’s Funeral

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian mother, Khaleda Jarar, who is being held in Damon prison, Israel sent a letter from inside the prison wanting to attend her daughter’s funeral on Monday.

According to a report by MINA Contributors in Gaza, Khaleda’s daughter, Suha, died of a heart attack on Sunday.

“This is heart-wrenching news. I feel sad to say goodbye to my soul mate Suha as I miss her so much. However, greet me to all and tell them (her family) to take care of themselves and that they are strong,” Khaleda wrote in her letter.

According to lawyer Hanan Al-Khatib, who visited him Khaleda on Monday said his party had submitted a request to the Israeli prison administration to allow the mother to attend her daughter’s funeral and contact her family.

However, he said the occupation prison authorities said they would respond to the request as soon as possible.

Hanan said many efforts were being made by members of the Knesset and several institutions and activists to pressure the occupation authorities to allow Khaleda to attend her daughter’s funeral. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)