A Palestinian Men with Special Need Shot Dead by Israeli Police

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian man who was shot and killed on Saturday morning by Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem was declared unarmed and with special needs.

According to identical Palestinian and Israeli reports, they said Israeli police opened fire at a Palestinian after they suspected he had a gun and killed him, WAFA reported.

Later Israeli reports confirmed that the man was unarmed but claimed that he was shot after he refused orders to stop, they said police has opened an investigation into the incident.

Palestinians identified the man as Iyad Khairi Hallak, 32, from Wad el-Joz neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem and that he was attending an institution for people with special needs in the same area where he was shot and killed. They said he was shot by several bullets and that he was left on the ground bleeding for a while until he died.

Police closed all gates leading into Jerusalem’s old city following the incident and banned entry or exit from it.

They also raided the Hallak home in Wad el-Joz, said the Palestinians. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)