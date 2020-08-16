A March in Ramallah Denounce UAE’s Normalization with Israel

Ramallah, MINA – A march organized by the national and Islamic forces in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate on Saturday evening, condemned the tripartite agreement between the UAE, Israel and the United States of America, to fully normalize the UAE’s relations with the Israeli occupation state.

The march roamed the streets of Ramallah with the participation of leaders from the forces, actors and national institutions, during which they raised Palestinian flags and slogans denouncing the agreement, which is considered a stab in the back of our Palestinian people and the Arab consensus.

“We consider what the UAE has done represents a stab in the back of the Palestinian people, and a leap over the decisions of the Arab consensus, including the decisions of the Arab initiative at the 2002 Beirut Summit,” said The Coordinator of National Forces in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, Issam Bakr, as quoted by Wafa on Sundah, August 16.

“And we demand the UAE to retreat from this dangerous slide towards a square Normalization and the conclusion of a tripartite agreement with the occupying power under the supervision of the United States, as it leaps over the national rights of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Bakr stressed that our people have not authorized anyone to speak on their behalf, and the address of the Palestinian people is well known, and the PLO is the legitimate representative of our people in all places of their presence.

Bakr warned against dealing with any formulas or proposals that are identical to the suspicious “deal of the century.

“And I consider the UAE’s move to be part of this sinister deal, but the bet will remain on our people and the Arab peoples despite all the transformations taking place in the Arab world, but it cannot be allowed to pass the plot,”he said.

Bakr continued that what is happening of Israeli aggression in Gaza and a criminal war against our people through the settlement project in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and what the UAE overlooked us from this dangerous conspiratorial project and its co-ordination with plans to strike the national cause of the Palestinian people, will meet the utter failure on the rock of the steadfastness of our people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)