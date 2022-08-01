62 Indonesian Citizens Rescued from Captivity in Cambodia

Sihanoukville, MINA – Cambodian Police together with the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh have again succeeded in rescuing seven Indonesian citizens from the captivity of an online scammer company in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Sunday.​

This success increased the number of Indonesian citizens who could be saved to a total of 62 people. The additional number of Indonesian citizens is based on further investigation by the Cambodian Police.

Earlier on Saturday, 55 Indonesian citizens were successfully released by the Cambodian Police and the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The 62 Indonesian citizens were transferred to the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh. They will receive psychological counseling from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling cases of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO), all Indonesian citizens will undergo an examination based on the Screening Form for Identification of Victims/Indicated Victims of TIP before being repatriated to Indonesia. The Screening Form will be used to support the victim rehabilitation process and law enforcement for recruiters in Indonesia.

After the identification process is complete, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh will facilitate the repatriation of Indonesian citizens to Indonesia. Further handling of Indonesian citizens after arrival will be collaborated with the relevant Ministries/Institutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)