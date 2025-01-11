50 Thousand Worshippers Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Approximately 50,000 worshippers attended the Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ma’an News reported that the worshippers managed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound, despite facing strict military actions by the Israeli Zionist forces.

Tens of thousands of worshippers successfully entered Al-Aqsa, despite the Zionist forces imposing strict access restrictions on the roads leading to the mosque.

The occupation forces also deployed their personnel at the gates of Al-Aqsa, its streets, and the gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The forces stopped worshippers, particularly the youth, preventing hundreds of them from entering, and conducted searches on the worshippers.

Occupation forces continued to be deployed among the worshippers in the Al-Aqsa courtyard during the Friday sermon until the end of the prayer, as part of ongoing procedures since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza in October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)