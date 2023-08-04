50 Thousand Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 50,000 Muslims performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions by the Israeli Zionist occupation on checkpoints scattered in and around the city of Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Department was quoted as saying by PIC that 50,000 worshipers performed Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid strict security measures from the Israeli occupation at the mosque’s gates.

In his Friday sermon, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneina, called for confronting the campaign to burn the Qur’an, because it is an insult to the Islamic nation.

Abu Sneina also called for tackling the injustice against Al-Aqsa Mosque, and for officials to uphold their responsibilities and fear Allah in judgment among people.

Occupational forces block access of Palestinians to Jerusalem, to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa. They deployed military checkpoints around the mosque and imposed a siege on the holy city.

Meanwhile, at dawn, thousands of worshipers also campaigned for the Great Dawn as a form of rejection of the plan to divide the space and time of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupying authorities are increasing their encroachments on Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of their plans to Judaize and attempt to divide it temporally and spatially. They have also attempted to wage a religious war against mosques, taking advantage of extremist Jewish and settler events. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)