46 Dead after Earthquake M 5.6 Hit Cianjur, Indonesia

Cianjur, West Java, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reports the latest data on the death toll from an earthquake with a magnitude (M) of 5.6 in Cianjur. So far, 46 people died and 700 people injured.

“Now there are 46 people who died and are already in the Cianjur District Hospital, and around 700 people are injured,” said the Head of BNPB Suharyanto during a press conference via Zoom with BMKG on Monday at 04:40 p.m , according to the information received by MINA.

Suharyanto said that many of the victims died because the condition of the houses in Cianjur were not earthquake-resistant. In addition, the earthquake occurred during the day.

Based on the report from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), the epicenter of the earthquake was in Darat 10 Km Southwest of Cianjur.

Meanwhile, perceived Region (MMI is Scale) Cianjur, Garut, Sukabumi, Cimahi, Lembang, Bandung City, Cikalong Wetan, Rangkasbitung, Bogor, Bayah, Rancaekek, South Tangerang, Jakarta, Depok, Tangerang, Bakauheni.

Material Losses in Cianjur is seven houses heavily damaged (data collection), one Islamic boarding school was heavily damaged, one unit of the Cianjur Hospital was moderately damaged, two government buildings were damaged, three educational facilities were damaged, one worship facility was damaged, one shop was damaged, and one cafe was damaged.

“Let’s just imagine that this is during the day when the incident occurred, and residents live in houses that cannot withstand earthquakes. As soon as there is an earthquake, it immediately collapses,” he said.

He hoped this would serve as a lesson for the future. He asked that in the future houses in earthquake-prone areas be prepared to be earthquake-resistant.

“This is our joint homework on how to prepare earthquake-resistant houses that are now standing,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)