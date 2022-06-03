389 Hajj Pilgrims from Jakarta Enter Hajj Dormitory

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 389 pilgrims from the first flying group from Jakarta began to enter the Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory, Jakarta on Friday (June 3) by implementing health protocols of COVID-19.

Their arrival was welcomed by the Director General of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Hilman Latief.

“I’m sure the congregation who entered today are healthy and free from Covid-19. I’d rather be strict here to protect all pilgrims,” ​​said Hilman.

With the slogan ‘Mabrur, Healthy, Barokah’, Hilman invited the congregation to worship happily and cheerfully.

Hilman explained the readiness of the Hajj officers to serve the pilgrims. They have been supported by a digital database of the order of departure and other information related to the movement of pilgrims.

The first flying group pilgrims will depart from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 06.45 p.m. They are expected to arrive at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Medina at 12:10 p.m. Saudi Arabian time.

The departure of the first batch of pilgrims will be released by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory, Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)