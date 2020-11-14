37th ASEAN Summit Results 33 Documents

Hanoi, MINA – The 37th ASEAN Summit which was also attended by President Joko Widodo virtually on Thursday (12/11) resulted 33 agreement documents.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, who accompanied the President at the summit, said the documents agreement included the Ha Noi Declaration on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, and the Ha Noi Declaration on Strengthening Social Network Towards Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, said the Foreign Minister, ASEAN has made efforts to respond to this, both in terms of health and from the side of economic cooperation.

“In this summit, all of these efforts have yielded results, namely the availability of the COVID-19 ASEAN Emergency Response Fund, which already has a commitment of US$ 10 million, including from Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, England, Switzerland, and others, “said the Foreign Minister as quoted from Setkab.go.id.

Apart from the leaders of member countries, the 37th ASEAN Summit was also attended by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO Director General) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

“The Director General of WHO appreciates ASEAN’s response which is considered effective with high commitment and ASEAN is open to learning from each other. In addition, the Director General of WHO welcomes various ASEAN initiatives, including the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Health Emergency, “said Retno.

The WHO Director General also appreciates India, Vietnam and Singapore for joining the ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council, which is tasked with facilitating ACT Accelerator through political leadership and advocacy for collective solutions for the benefit of the world and mobilizing funds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)