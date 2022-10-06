30 Palestinian Administrative Detainees Continue Hunger Strike in Israeli Prisons for 10th Consecutive Day

Jerusalem, MINA – 30 Palestinians under administrative detention continue their open hunger strike for the tenth day in a row, in rejection of the crime of administrative detention by the Israeli occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The spokesman for the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, Hassan Abd Rabbo, confirmed that the Palestinian administrative detainees are continuing their hunger strike, and there are no indications or results of any dialogues with the Israeli prison administration.

The Palestinian administrative detainees on hunger strike recently confirmed that they will continue their battle against the Israeli policy of administrative detention against them, which is not only arbitrary but Nazi, authoritarian and immoral as well.

The Prisoner Club said that if the occupation authorities continue to carry out more administrative detention operations, there will be new batches that will engage in the hunger strike during the coming period.

It is noteworthy that 28 of the hunger striking detainees were isolated in four rooms in the Israeli “Ofer” prison, while the detainee Salah al-Hammouri was isolated in the “Hadarim” prison, and the detainee Ghassan Zawahreh was isolated in “Naqab” prison.

It is noteworthy that the number of Palestinian administrative detainees exceeded 780 detainees, including at least 6 minors and two female prisoners, and the largest number of them are in the Israeli “Negev” and “Ofer” prisons, adding that this percentage is the highest since 2015.