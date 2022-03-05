102 Confrontations Between Palestinians and Israeli Forces Outbreaks in West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – Last week, the West Bank witnessed violent confrontations between Palestinian civilians and Israeli occupation forces, which led to the murder of three Palestinians and the injury of Israeli soldiers and settlers.

A new statistic recorded the murder of three Palestinian young men from the cities of Jenin and Hebron during the past week, and 102 confrontations occurred, including 11 shooting attacks and 23 throwing explosive devices and Molotov cocktails in several areas in the West Bank, while 6 Israeli soldiers and settlers were injured, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Yesterday, Friday, 19 confrontations with the occupation were counted in the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya, Jerusalem, Hebron, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Palestinian freedom fighters carried out three shooting attacks towards the occupation forces in the towns of Burqin, Qabatiya in Jenin, and the settlement of “Psagot”, which is built on the lands of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Last Thursday, 9 clashes were counted in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, and Qalqilya. A settler was wounded in a stabbing attack in the town of Hizma, east of Jerusalem, while the perpetrator was arrested hours later.

Last Wednesday, 15 confrontations were recorded points in Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, Qalqilya, Ramallah, and Jenin. A settler was wounded in a stabbing attack in the town of Hizma, a day before a similar attack in the same area.

According to the statistics, last Tuesday witnessed an escalation in the West Bank, and 21 confrontations were recorded, during which three Palestinian youths from Jenin and Hebron were martyred.

The statistic also recorded 23 confrontations in Jerusalem, Nablus, Hebron, and Bethlehem last Monday, while resistance fighters launched a shooting attack towards the occupation forces in several areas.

In this context, four Israeli soldiers were injured during clashes in Bab al-Amud in Jerusalem, and a settlement was injured when an Israeli vehicle was thrown with stones, south of Nablus.

The statistics documented 15 confrontations last Sunday in Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, and Bethlehem, and 5 confrontations in the suburbs of Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, and Qalqilya last Saturday. (LKG/MINA)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)